Brookstone · 25 mins ago
$4,999
$695 shipping
Use coupon code "MASSAGE50" to save $5,000 off list. Buy Now at Brookstone
Tips
- Click "Shop the Mach IX Massage Chair Now" on the top banner on the Brookstone landing page to view this deal.
Features
- two zero-gravity positions
- compatible with Amazon Alexa
- accupuncture massage in feet, calves, arms, hips, lower back, and shoulders
- five custom massage programs
Details
Related Offers
Sam's Club · 1 wk ago
Serta Chloe Twin Pull-Out Sleeper Chair
$449 for members $599
free shipping
It's a savings of $150 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in Grey (pictured), Cream, or Beige.
Features
- twin size sleeper
- 2 accent pillows
- 2 USB ports
- Model: CRMTS1YU2516
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Simpli Home Marana Bentwood Gas Lift Bar Stool
$119 $279
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black at this price.
Features
- faux leather
- 360° swivel base
- measures 21.7"D x 20.9"W x 45.3"H
- Model: AXCMARN-BL
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Massage Chairs at Home Depot
Up to 53% off
free shipping
Choose from over 20 chairs, with prices starting from $169. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Titan Prestige Faux Leather Reclining Massage Chair w/ 3D Massage and BlueTooth Speakers for $2199 (low by $2,800).
Staples · 1 mo ago
La-Z-Boy Landon Bonded Leather Executive Chair
$200 $320
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $48 at another office supply store. Buy Now at Staples
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $9.99 shipping fee. Alternatively, shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
Features
- swivel-tilt
- cable control seat plate
- measures 45.25" x 27" x 30.5"
- Model: 60028
