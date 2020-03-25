Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Nordstrom Rack · 56 mins ago
Brookstone Color Changing Smart Plug
$20 $25
free shipping w/ $89

That's $5 less than what Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
Features
  • works with Smart app, Alexa, and Google Assistant
  • handles appliances up to 10-amp, 1,100W
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Smart Home Nordstrom Rack Brookstone
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register