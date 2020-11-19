Save $6 over the next best price we found (which required pickup). Plus, free shipping adds an additional savings of $8. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- stainless steel tools
-
Expires 11/22/2020
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on frying pans, saucepans, skillets, woks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping (in-store pickup may also be available).
- pre-seasoned w/ natural oils
- can be used on gas, electric stove, & induction
- extended stainless steel handle & helper handle
Save on cookware, gadgets, pressure cookers and more with prices from $4. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Tools of the Trade 22-Piece Cutlery Set for $19.99 (69% off).
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
That's a low by $4, although most stores charge $27 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in-stock on November 5, but can still be purchased at this price today.
- measures 15" x 5" x 6.25"
- Model: 12WR
There are over 8,600 men's, women's, and kids' clothing items and shoes to choose from. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Update: Shipping is free sitewide.
Men's shoes start at
$22 $9, women's shirts at $6 $4, and sheet sets at $25, among other savings. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on over 7,000 items, including clothing, home items, and beauty products. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
Save at least $8 sitewide with this rare free shipping offer from Nordstrom Rack. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Items over 5 lbs. are excluded.
It's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Black Marble.
- Also available in White for the same price. (Search "8100519BSSK9010WHMB" to find it.)
- measures 8" x 2" x 8"
- USB power cable
Sign In or Register