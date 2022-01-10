Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping (a $9 savings). That's the lowest shipped price we could find elsewhere by $5. Buy Now at MorningSave
- app control
- no hub required
- real time notifications
- programmable scheduling
- works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant
Save on headphones, smart lighting, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones for $75 ($95 less than buying new).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees where available, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Apply coupon code "TQIG4IPL" for a savings of $75. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by X-SENSE U.S. via Amazon.
- IP65 waterproof rating
- unlocks via fingerprint, Bluetooth app, PIN, & mechanical keys
- anti-peep keypad
- auto-lock function
- Model: Q106
This introductory price is $450 less than you'd normally pay. (You'll need to register your interest to possibly receive an invitation to buy upon release.) Buy Now at Amazon
- household robot for home monitoring with Alexa
- 6-month free trial of Ring Protect Pro
- Alexa Together subscription (coming soon)
- can follow you with entertainment or find you to deliver calls, messages, timers, alarms, or reminders
Find discounts on items like Nest thermostats, smart speakers, smoke alarms and hubs, along with Pixel earbuds, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Pictured is the Google Nest Programmable Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat 2-Pack for $179.99 ($20 less than you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere).
It's savings of 76% off the list price. Plus, you'll bag free shipping when you apply code "DEALNEWSFS" which is an additional savings of $8.99. Buy Now at MorningSave
- prevents slippage
- rugged steel studs
- 10 carbide steel spikes per cleat
- foldable
That's a savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- holds up to 8 keys
That's a savings of $31 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" knocks off the $6 shipping charge and gets these for $18 each. That's $8 under Amazon and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 6 AC outlets
- 3 USB ports
- built-in shelf
Sign In or Register