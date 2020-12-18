Save up to $17 on up to five sizes, as detailed below. Buy Now at Lowe's
- The sizes:
- Twin/ Twin XL for $21.75 (low by $5)
- Full/ Queen for $26.58 (low by $17)
- Oversized Queen for $31.52 (low by $15)
- King/California King for $32.86 (low by $3)
- Oversized King for $36.62 (low by $17)
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Published 40 min ago
Apply coupon code "YOUGET20" to save on a fleece blanket or plush blanket, both in sizes twin to king, with maximum savings of up to $39. Shop Now at Kohl's
- For orders less than $75, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the The Big One Super Soft Plush Blanket for $15.99 ($24 off).
Take 50% off with coupon code "2KO8VDIK". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CoCo K store via Amazon.
- ergonomic shape
- machine washable cover
Apply coupon code "50GFN81V" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunshining via Amazon.
- suitable for back, stomach, or side sleeper
- slow rebound memory foam
- washable double pillowcase
Save at least 50% off over 70 bedding sets. Plus, apply code "FRIEND" to save an extra 30% off select items. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Martha Stewart Collection Feather Velvet Twin/Twin XL Quilt for $76.99 ($143 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Shop and save on drill bits from $10, tool storage as low as $10, power tools starting at $49, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
Thanks to the free tool, that's the best we've seen and a combined savings of up to $139. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose from almost 20 items for your free tool.
- two 20V Max 5.0Ah XR batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: DCB205-2CK
- UPC: 885911495400
That's the best price we could find by $107. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in White at this price.
- Other colors are also available starting at $159.81.
- includes headboard with legs, side and foot rails, 14-piece slat roll with center support bar, 6 additional legs, and hardware
- 600-lb. weight capacity
- made of MDF
- Model: BSKKWH01LB
