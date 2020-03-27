Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at JackRabbit
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders
and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks! Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's $34 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nike
That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at adidas
Save on shoes, apparel, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on a variety of men's, women's, and kids' styles. Shop Now at JackRabbit
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at JackRabbit
