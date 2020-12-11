With shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In three colors (Navy/Mazarine/Lava pictured).
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
Published 19 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
Save $24 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at JackRabbit
- In Men's Black/Silver (pictured) or Women's White/Purple.
Get deep discounts on men's and women's shoes. Click here to access the women's sale. Shop Now at Cole Haan
- All sales are final. Items cannot be returned or exchanged.
- Pictured are the Cole Haan Men's Grand Plus Essex Wedge Oxfords for $29.99 ($120 off).
- Members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Apply coupon code "SALE25" to get this price; it's a great deal and puts select styles at half the price of other stores. Buy Now at Converse
- Converse members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Some items are excluded. (Eligible items are marked.)
- Pictured is the Converse Unisex Chuck Taylor All Star Shoes for $25 after coupon (low by $30).
Shop and save on shoes from Asics, Brooks, Hoka, Nike, and more. Shop Now at JackRabbit
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Hoka One One Men's Bondi 6 Running Shoe for $112.98 (a low by $7).
Save on kids', women's, and men's Birkenstocks from $14.97. Shop Now at Birkenstock
- This deal is for Birkenstock members so you'll need to create an account to access the sale. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Birkenstock Men's Medina Sandals pictured for $55 ($55 off).
With over 7,000 pieces to choose from, and prices from $12, there is something to suit everyone's taste here. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PTM Images Contemporary Watercolor 4 Framed Print for $44.97 ($105 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save on men's sneakers from many name brands including Nike, Cole Haan, adidas, Johnston & Murphy, Born, Vans, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more get free shipping.
Save on pots, pans, spoons, knives, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Leo 3-pc. Non-Stick Fry Pan Set for $59.97 (a low by $15).
Save on over 1,000 women's puffer, quilted, and parka jackets. This deal beats our mention from two weeks ago, which didn't include the extra discount. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Sebby Women's Hooded Puffer Jacket for $29.97 (a low by $2).
- Prices are as marked.
