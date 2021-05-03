Brooklyn Steel Co. Felt Cookware Protector 3-Pack for $6
Ends Today
Macy's · 11 hrs ago
Brooklyn Steel Co. Felt Cookware Protector 3-Pack
$5.99 $18
free shipping w/ $25

Quality cookware is an investment. Protect that investment with these felt protectors (plus, this is a nice low price; you'd pay at least $4 more for a similar set elsewhere). Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in multiple colors (Blue pictured).
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 50 min
    Published 11 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cookware Macy's Brooklyn Steel Co.
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register