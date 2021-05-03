Brooklyn Steel Co. Felt Cookware Protector 3-Pack for $6

Quality cookware is an investment. Protect that investment with these felt protectors (plus, this is a nice low price; you'd pay at least $4 more for a similar set elsewhere). Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in multiple colors (Blue pictured).
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- loop handle
- safe to use with induction cooker, gas stove, or electric stove
- Model: TWG-32
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
It's a low by $4, although it's $25 or more shipped from most retailers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- lightweight carbon steel
- wooden handle
- non-stick interior
- hand wash only
- Model: 985100951M
That's a savings of 60%. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Shipping adds $6 or is free with orders over $39.
- tempered glass lid
- 5-layer encapsulated aluminum base
- double-riveted stainless steel handles
- compatible on all stove types, including induction
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Save on kitchen gadgets, cookware, and more, including cutlery sets and storage solutions. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off select items.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 7-Pc. Knife Set with Tie-Dye Handles & Blade Guards for $9.93 ($15 off).
It's $10 under last week's mention, $40 under list ,and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee.
- board measures 12.7" L x 8.6" W x 1.18" H
- includes a bamboo board & 4 cutting mats in assorted colors
- designed to reduce cross-contamination when preparing different food types
Save on over 80 kitchen items from Le Creuset, J.A. Henckels, Hampton Forge, Cuisinart, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the J.A. Henckels Dynamic 15-Piece Cutlery Set for $93.93 (low by $6).
