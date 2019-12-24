Personalize your DealNews Experience
Brondell via Costco offers the Brondell Swash CL950 Elongated Bidet Toilet Seat in White for $239.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at Brondell
That's a low now by $299 and the best price we've ever seen. Shop Now at Costco
Revamp your space for the holidays (and prepare for all the company that they bring) and save on a variety of bedding and bath items in the process!
Update: Prices now start from $7.66. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $55 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
