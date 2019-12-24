Open Offer in New Tab
Brondell · 22 mins ago
Brondell Swash CL950 Elongated Bidet Toilet Seat
$240 $300
free shipping

Brondell via Costco offers the Brondell Swash CL950 Elongated Bidet Toilet Seat in White for $239.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at Brondell

Features
  • warm air dryer
  • heated seat
  • slow closing lid and seat
  • wireless remote
  • Model: CL950
  • Expires 12/24/2019
