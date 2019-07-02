New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Britelite iRocker 15" Powered Loud Speaker
$62 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Britelite iRocker 15" Powered Loud Speaker for $61.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17, although we saw it for $4 less in December. Buy Now
Features
  • 1,500-watt peak output
  • 15" woofer, 1" active tweeter
  • Bluetooth
  • FM radio
  • 3.5mm auxiliary input
  • USB
  • SD card slot
  • Model: XS-3000
Details
