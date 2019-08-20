Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Brita Tap Water Filter System for $12.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Brita XL UltraMax 18-Cup Filtered Water Dispenser with Longlast Filter in Black for $27.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our April mention and best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $12.) Buy Now
WC Crafts via Amazon offers the Amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar for $5.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find today by $3, although it was pennies less a week ago.
Update: The price has increased at Amazon; however, Target still offers it for $5.40 with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Yofidra Direct via Amazon offers its Yofidra Soap Dispenser Extension Tube Kit for $24.98. Coupon code "UOZSGG8M" drops the price to $12.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 11.4" Electric Induction Cooktop for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Chicmoda Inc. via Amazon offers the Otago Collapsible Reusable Straws 2-Pack in BrownPink 2pack for $9.99. Coupon code "T9MHA79K" drops that to $4. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
