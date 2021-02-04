New
Sephora · 18 mins ago
Up to $41 off
free shipping
Save $4 to $41 on hair care sets from this Black-owned brand. Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "FREESHIP". Shop Now at Sephora
- Looking for deals from more Black-owned businesses? Check out Sephora's beauty offers page for free samples from brands like Fenty.
1 mo ago
Haircut at Great Clips
$9 $15
Kids' haircuts usually cost $13, and adults cuts cost $15, making this a max savings of $6 rewarded by presenting this printable coupon at salon locations. Buy Now
Tips
- Valid at participating area Great Clips salons. Not valid with any other offer.
- Limit one coupon per customer.
- No copies. Taxes may apply.
Features
- Salons are following CDC and local guidance, and safety measures may vary by location
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
Old Spice Pure Sport Shampoo & Conditioner 32-oz. 2-Pack
$10 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
That's around $7 less than you'd pay for this quantity in local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon · 6 days ago
Zero Blade Hair Trimmer with Bald Eagle Design
$16 $33
free shipping
Save 50% when you apply coupon code "3R4ENVZR". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Chinagoodseller via Amazon.
Features
- round Pro Li T blade
- 4 guide combs
- USB rechargeable, built-in Lithium Ion battery
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo Original Formula 16-oz.
$8 via Sub & Save $16
free shipping w/Prime
Check out via Subscribe & Save to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
