Walmart offers the Brinks Resettable Combination Padlock for $5.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Xixn via Amazon offers the Xixn Mini Wireless Covert Spy Camera for $26.99. Coupon code "LA2HB6O8" drops the price to $13.49. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Everyday Home Dual-Head Motion-Sensor LED Wireless Security Light for $10.42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
US Nokelock via Amazon offers the Nocklock Bluetooth Fingerprint Padlock for $42.90. Coupon code "KS89PTUS" drops the price to $21.45. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention, $21 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Ucfer via Amazon offers the Ucfer 1080P Full HD Smart Home Wireless Security Camera for $59.99. Coupon code "5OQ5FJA9" drops the price to $38.99. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the August Smart Keypad for $53.06 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $4, although most retailers charge $60 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Master Lock Combination Padlock with Magnification Lens for $6.52 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 under what you'd pay locally. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock in Satin Nickel or Oil-Rubbed Bronze for $69.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that to $59.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Defender Security Reinforcement Lock in Satin Nickel for $10.72 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by around $2.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
KMMotors via Amazon offers Prime members its KMMotors S-Line Coin Side Pocket with Cupholder in Black for $24.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page to drop it to $23.74. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
