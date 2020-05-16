Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 52 mins ago
Brim Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
$60
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $25. (It's also a good price for a conical burr grinder in general.) Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 17 grind settings
  • automatic shutoff
  • Model: 50012
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
