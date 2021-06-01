Brilliant Smart Home Controls at Crutchfield: 10% off

New
Crutchfield · 41 mins ago
10% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on a selection of smart switches, dimmer switch, and plug to control your lights, fans, music, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more add free shipping.
- Pictured is the Brilliant 1-Switch Smart Home Control for $269.10 ($30 off).
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/12/2021
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 5 days ago
SwitchBot Smart Curtain Rod Motor
$63 $99
free shipping
Apply coupon code "25SWITCHBOT" for a savings of $36. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by Wonderlabs via Amazon.
Features
- SwitchBot app control
- timer option
- light sensor
- remote access with SwitchBot Hub Plus/Mini
- for curtain rods 0.59" to 1.57" diameter
- Model: W0701600
Amazon · 1 day ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$50 $90
free shipping
That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
ASUS · 1 day ago
Asus Lyra All-in-One Smart Voice Router
$100 $180
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10, although many stores charge $180 or more. Buy Now at ASUS
Features
- Amazon Alexa voice assistant
- tri-band mesh networking
- two 8W speakers
- Model: 90IG04N0-MA1G00
Amazon · 3 wks ago
TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Light Switch
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- voice control w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
- Kasa Smart app, compatible w/ Android & iOS.
- Model: HS200
Crutchfield · 1 mo ago
Harman Kardon Enchant 800 8-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar w/ Multibeam
$280 $700
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Features
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Crutchfield · 1 mo ago
Klipsch Reference R-15PM Bluetooth Powered Speaker Pair
$249 $499
free shipping
It's $250 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Features
- 62Hz to 24kHz frequency response
- 5.25" woofer
- 1" tweeter
- integrated phono pre-amp
- USB Type-B input
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- remote control
- Model: 1062681
Crutchfield · 1 wk ago
Summer Savings at Crutchfield
hundreds of discounts
free shipping w/ $35
Save sitewide on audio & video, headphones & wireless, smart home items, and much more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more add free shipping.
Crutchfield · 2 wks ago
Boyo Backup Cams at Crutchfield
up to $150 off
free shipping
Shop a range of backup cams from $59.99. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- Pictured is the Boyo VTL402CLS Backup Cam for $59.99 (low by $7).
