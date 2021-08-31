Brilliant Premium Interactive Courses: Master STEM skills with Brilliant for 20% off
New
Brilliant · 1 hr ago
Brilliant Premium Interactive Courses
Master STEM skills with Brilliant for 20% off

This interactive learning platform offers courses by top professors and researchers for an affordable price. Try it for free now, and the first 200 to sign up get 20% off an annual subscription. Shop Now at Brilliant

Features
  • Try it free for 7 days and then get a Brilliant Premium 1-year membership for $119.88 (20% off).
  • Over 48,000 5-star reviews on iOS App Store and Google Play.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Software Brilliant
Education Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register