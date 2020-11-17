sponsored
New
Brilliant · 1 hr ago
Finish your day feeling smarter than yesterday
Want to keep yourself on your toes? Brilliant offers over 60 interactive, actually enjoyable courses in math, science, and computer science. The first 200 people to sign up will get 20% off! Shop Now at Brilliant
Features
- Try it free for 7 days and then get a Brilliant Premium 1-year membership for $119.88 (20% off).
- Over 48,000 5-star reviews on iOS App Store and Google Play
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
StackSocial · 1 yr ago
The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle
$17 $29
Online courses
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Microsoft Store · 6 days ago
Live Home 3D Pro for PC
$20 $40
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
Features
- home design app suitable for homeowners and professional designers
StackSocial · 1 yr ago
The CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle
$35
Apply code "DN40" to save. It's the best deal we could find by $173
StackSocial offers the CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle for $59. Coupon code "DN40" cuts that to $35.40. That's $173 less than the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. It includes:
- CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ 220-902 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ 220-901 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ Troubleshooting Techniques LiveLessons
Wondershare Software · 5 mos ago
PDFelement for PC or Mac
Extra 22% off
download
Save on PDF management software available in Pro or Standard yearly, quarterly, or perpetual plans. Shop Now at Wondershare Software
Tips
- Apply code "MENPEPDF" to get this discount..
- Download insurance adds to the cart automatically. It can be removed if not wanted.
Sign In or Register