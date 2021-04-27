New
Brightside · 33 mins ago
Brightside Online Anxiety & Depression Treatment
Up to $100 first month + free assessment

Anxiety and depression are different for everyone. Instead of a one-size-fits-all medication, find the right FDA-approved medication match for you with Brightside. Take a free assessment, and get $50 off your first month of medication or $100 off your first month of online therapy + medication. Shop Now at Brightside

Tips
  • $100 off 1st month of Therapy + Medication, $299/mo. afterwards
  • $50 off 1st month of FDA-Approved Medication, $95/mo. afterwards (+ pharmacy copay or $15 per medication)
Features
  • 85% of Brightside members feel better within 12 weeks
  • Psychiatric providers who specialize in anxiety & depression
  • Medication matching powered by Brightfinder
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Medicine & Medical Brightside
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register