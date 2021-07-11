Bright Cellars Wine Club at Bright Cellars LLC: Get 50% off your first 6-bottle box

Bright Cellars uses your answers to a 7-question taste quiz to deliver a box of customized wines based on your unique palate, and teaches you about each bottle you receive with their education cards. Shop Now at Bright Cellars LLC
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Save on dinnerware, flatware, bar items, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Orders of $45 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
- Pictured is the Sango Brooklyn 16-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set in Artist's Park for $41.98 (low by $14).
With barbecue season in full swing, it's a great time to sample a big cabernet to pair with steaks on the grill. Shop Now at Wine.com
- Pictured is the Century Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 for $8.99.
- Shipping varies by location, but you can bag free standard shipping for a year with a StewardShip Annual Membership for $49.
- Some states are ineligible for shipping due to legal reasons.
Oh for the chilled taste of Chardonnay on a warm summer's eve! Chardonnay is known as the "Red" of the whites and can be crisp and clean to full-bodied and oaky depending on climate, harvest date, and how it is vinted. There are so many flavors that its versatility and popularity are unmatched among other whites. You are sure to find something that delights your palette in this selection. Shop Now at Wine.com
- Alcohol cannot be shipped to select states due to legal reasons.
- Pictured is the Raeburn Russian River Valley Chardonnay 2019-rated 94 for $14.99 ($4 low).
It's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now at Home Depot
- measures 15.8" x 47.2" x 32.3"
- 3 storage compartments with 2 sliding doors
- 3 shelves in center compartment & 2 shelves in side compartments
- Model: 2008600006
Sign In or Register