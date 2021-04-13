Bright Cellars customizes safe, convenient delivery boxes based on your answers to a 30-second quiz and teaches you about each one. By saving 50% on your first box, you can become your own sommelier. Shop Now at Bright Cellars LLC
Published 49 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Send the good folks at Samuel Adams proof of your Covid-19 vaccine series and they'll buy your first beer at your favorite watering hole. You'll get $7 via Cash App for your preferred Samuel Adams beverage. Enter via email, Twitter, or Instagram. Shop Now
- Click here to get all the deets on entering.
- Promotion begins April 12.
Apply coupon code "GET5" to get the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Wine Chateau
- Shipping varies by location. Select states are ineligible for shipping due to legal reasons.
- Insurance charges may also be automatically added in cart, and may increase by the quantity of items ordered.
Find your wine or champagne bliss on these libations with grades of 90 and higher from at least three wine publications. Shop Now at Wine.com
- Pictured is the Laurent-Perrier Cuvee Rose Sparkling Wine for $79.99 ($20 off).
- Shipping varies by location, but you can bag free standard shipping for a year with a StewardShip Annual Membership for $49.
It's $32 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- measures 9.5" x 29.9" x 11.25"
- constructed of wood and metal
- designed to hold up to 6 wine bottles
- Model: V191111
