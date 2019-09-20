Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at 13 Deals
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and about $2 less than you'd pay for the same quantity in other local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Colgate Max Fresh Whitening Toothpaste 4-Pack for $7.98. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $7.58. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $9, although we saw it for a buck less in July. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on apparel, gadgets, snacks, and more. Shop Now at 13 Deals
Sign In or Register