Bright Basics Motion Activated Dual Security Light for $19

New
MorningSave · 1 hr ago
$19 $60
free shipping for members
That's a savings of $41 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
Features
- auto-off after 30 seconds
- lights rotate 360°
- can be mounted via slots in back or peel and stick mounting tape
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
First Alert Home Safety Products at Amazon
up to 56% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on a selection of fire extinguishers and smoke and carbon dioxide detectors Shop Now at Amazon
eBay · 2 wks ago
iON Camera SnapCam 8MP Wearable HD Camera
$13 $15
free shipping
It's $2 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in White.
- Sold by firstclasstvs via eBay.
Features
- built-in WiFi & Bluetooth
- shoots 720p/30fps quality video
- 1 tap for photos and 2 taps for video
- Model: ION1049
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Prime-Line Garage Door Inside Deadlock
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- fits most garage doors
- heavy-duty galvanized steel construction
- 7/8" x 1/8" steel slide bolt
- Model: GD 52118
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
B&H Photo Video Mega Deal Zone
Discounts on 100s of items
free shipping
Shop for smartphones, power banks, routers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Pictured are the Cleer Flow Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $49.99 (low by $20).
MorningSave · 3 days ago
MorningSave July 4th Weekend Clearance Sale
up to 91% off
Save on bedding, small appliances, storage, chargers, office supplies, and more. Shop Now at MorningSave
Tips
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Two Elephants Dual Edge Grip Ultra Sharp Knife Sharpener 2-Pack for $17 ($63 off).
MorningSave · 2 days ago
The Original Fix Tape Rubberized Seal Tape 3-Pack
$17 $35
free shipping w/ membership
That's a savings of $18 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
Features
- one 8" x 5-foott clear roll
- two 4" x 5-foot clear roll
- quadruple adhesive
Sign In or Register