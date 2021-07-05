Bright Basics Motion Activated Dual Security Light for $19
MorningSave · 1 hr ago
Bright Basics Motion Activated Dual Security Light
$19 $60
free shipping for members

That's a savings of $41 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave

  • It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
  • auto-off after 30 seconds
  • lights rotate 360°
  • can be mounted via slots in back or peel and stick mounting tape
