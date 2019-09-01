New
Briggs & Stratton Q6500 QuietPower Series Inverter Generator
$975 w/ $49 in Rakuten points $1,100
free shipping

CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the Briggs & Stratton Q6500 QuietPower Series Inverter Generator for $1,099.99. Coupon code "CPO125" drops that to $974.99. Plus, you'll bag $48.70 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $73, although most charge $1,225 or more. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now

Features
  • 6,500 starting watts and 5,000 running watts
  • up to 14 hours of run time at 25% load
  • 4 120V-20A outlets, 2 USB outlets, and a 120V-240V locking outlet
  • Model: 30675
  • Code "CPO125"
  • Expires 9/1/2019
