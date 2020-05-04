Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Briggs & Stratton Elite Series 3300 PSI Gas Pressure Washer
$499
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Power Equipment Direct via eBay.
Features
  • Briggs & Stratton CR950 OHV engine
  • cold water pressure washer
  • 2.5 GPM
  • 30-foot hose
  • includes 4 spray nozzles
  • Model: 020725
