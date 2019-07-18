Walmart offers the Briggs & Stratton 8-Gallon Hotdog Oil-Free Air Compressor for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now
- 1.5 running HP
- 8-gallon horizontal tank
- 4.8 CFM at 40 PSI, 3.7 CFM at 90 PSI
- Model: 0300841
Walmart offers the Briggs & Stratton 3-Gallon Pancake Air Compressor Combo Kit for $91.80 with free shipping. That's $27 under the lowest price we could find for just the compressor and a similar nailer elsewhere. Buy Now
- 100 max PSI and 1/3HP
- dual pressure gauges with large regulator knob
- 1.25” 2-in-1 nailer / stapler
- 25ft recoil air hose
- quick connector & coupler
- 5pc inflation kit
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 40% off a selection of power tools and accessories. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Dewalt TSTAK Deep Tool Box for $25.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although others charge $36 or more. Buy Now
- stackable design
- side latches
- removable interior tray
- heavy-duty metal latches and hinges
For Prime members only, Amazon takes up to 20% off its AmazonBasics tools & home items. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set for $5.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for a buck less last July. This set includes a self-retracting guide sleeve.
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
