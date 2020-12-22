New
GOG · 1 hr ago
Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe for PC / Mac / Linux
free

This cyberpunk mech stomper is free for keeps – a savings of $30. Shop Now at GOG

Features
  • includes the soundtrack and a bonus audiobook
  • PC Gamer called it a "gorgeous isometric shooter with a remarkable level of strategy"
  • Expires 12/25/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
