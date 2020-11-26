That's a huge $88 low. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- telescopic handle
- 4 spinner wheels
- TSA approved lock
-
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Money clips and wallets start at $45, backpacks and totes start at $180, and travel satchels at $210. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Tumi Quincy Expansion Slim Crossbody Bag for $96.97 ($98 off).
That's the best we've seen at $5 under our July mention, and a great price overall at a low of at least $13 now. Buy Now
- quick release aluminum security hook
- main compartment with laptop sleeve, documents sleeve and monomesh zip pocket
- zippered front pocket with internal key clip
That's $16 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in several colors (Bleached Sand pictured).
- Padded internal laptop sleeve
- 600D recycled polyester
- Padded shoulder straps
- 14.5-liter capacity
That's half off the list price and the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in several colors (Cosmic Blue/Asphalt Grey pictured).
- 31-liter capacity
- 15" laptop compartment
- FlexVent padded suspension system
- fleece-lined external pockets for devices or sunglasses
Men's clothing starts at $4, women's clothing starts at $4, men's shoes start at $8, and women's shoes at $9. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- pictured is The North Face Men's Dryzzle FUTURELIGHT(TM) Jacket for $67.48 (low by $70)
That's $17 under our previous mention, $114 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Navy.
Save on frying pans, saucepans, skillets, woks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
Save on a variety of deals with offers like Nike items from $30, 60% off cold weather items, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Sign In or Register