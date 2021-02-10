That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now at Bloomingdale's
- holds two different capsule sizes to accommodate coffee and espresso pods
- adjustable cup holder
- rotatable water tank
- automatic shut-off
- self-cleaning feature
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1,100W power
- pairs with the Joule app, which assists with determining doneness
- iPhone & Android compatible
- Model: CS20001
Shop and save on air fryers, coffee makers, toasters, and much more. Plus, save an extra 15% when you apply coupon code "TAKE15". Shop Now at Kohl's
- Opt for pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured is the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer Toaster Oven for $127.49 after code (a low by $22).
Save on air fryers, coffee makers, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Aria 10-quart AirFryer with Recipe Book for $90 ($60 off).
- Orders over $45 ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.99.
Save on coffee pods and coffee brewers. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Orders over $39 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
- Pictured are the New England Coffee Winter Collection Variety Pack Keurig K-Cup Pods 72-Count for $14.99 ($15 off).
That's $30 under what Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- purports to remove 99.9% of contaminants
- hot, cold, and room temperature options
- self-cleaning function
- measures 12.2" x 14.2" x 40.5"
- Model: CLPOURO420SCV2
Marked items get the extra 50% off in cart (after that reduction, total discounts range from 60% to 70% off); everything else in the sale is marked 25% to 60% off. Shop Now at Bloomingdale's
- Loyallist members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
It's $3 under what you'd pay direct from Kikkerland, when you apply coupon code "EXTRA10." Buy Now at Bloomingdale's
- Loyallist members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- includes 3 curved straws, 3 straight straws, and 1 cotton cleaning brush
- measures 8" x 0.25"
- Boroscillicate glass
- hand-washable
- Model: CU279
Sign In or Register