Breville Barista Express Programmable Espresso Machine
$506 w/ $76 Rakuten points
free shipping

Lifestyle by Focus via Rakuten offers the Breville Barista Express Programmable Espresso Machine for $545.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $505.99. Plus, you'll bag $75.75 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $14 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $118. Buy Now

Features
  • Water filter holder
  • Stainless steel milk jug
  • Integrated and removable 54mm tamper
  • Four 54mm filter baskets
  • Coffee scoop
  • Cleaning tools
  • Razor dose trimming tool
  • 54mm stainless steel portafilter
  • Model: BES870XL
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/20/2019
