Google Express · 27 mins ago
Breville Barista Express Programmable Espresso Machine
$444
free shipping

Focus Camera via Google Express offers the Breville Barista Express Programmable Espresso Machine for $555. Coupon code "FMYAXJ" drops it to $444. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $104, although we saw a refurb for $84 less in December. Buy Now

Features
  • Water filter holder
  • Stainless steel milk jug
  • Integrated and removable 54mm tamper
  • Four 54mm filter baskets
  • Coffeee scoop
  • Cleaning tools
  • Razor dose trimming tool
  • 54mm stainless steel portafilter
  • Model: BES870XL
Details
  • Code "FMYAXJ"
  • Expires 8/13/2019
Small Appliances
