Breo Box · 1 hr ago
$159 every 3 months
Get a Breo Box with up to $300 worth of tech-savvy products delivered every 3 months for $159. An annual plan (4 boxes) is also available for $579. Shop Now at Breo Box
Features
- Get 1 new box every 3 months, curated to fit each season, with 5-8 items that revolve around everyday essentials, fitness & health, and technology.
- Each box contains up to $300 worth of product.
Details
Related Offers
Segway · 1 wk ago
Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Smart Self-Balancing Hover Skates
$180 $400
free shipping
Apply coupon code "WELCOME20" to drop the price to $179.99; which $100 under our previous mention and a low by $175 today. Buy Now at Segway
Tips
- Alternately they can apply coupon code "STAYSAFE19". It takes $19 off but that entire $19 is donated to support healthcare workers.
Features
- top speed of 12mph
- IP54 waterproof protection
- supports up to 220-lbs
- runs up to 45 minutes per charge
- Model: W1
Amazon · 2 days ago
Govee Wireless Thermometer / Hygrometer
$11 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $5 by applying coupon code "SE97MYX6". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Govee US via Amazon.
Features
- app control via Bluetooth
- up to 365 days battery life
- 2 years free data storage
- Swiss-made sensor
- exportable data
- Model: H5074001
Amazon · 1 wk ago
ORIA Digital Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Hygrometer & Thermometer
$14 $27
free shipping
Apply coupon code "WA406RORIA" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by ORIA Direct via Amazon.
Features
- magnetic back
- wall mountable
- Celsius & Fahrenheit readings
- backlight LCD touchscreen display
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Ambient Weather WiFi Smart Weather Station
$170 $180
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Ambient Weather via Amazon.
Features
- measures wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, outdoor temperature, humidity, and solar radiation
- LCD color display
- remote monitoring and alerts
- Model: WS-2902B
