Breo Box · 27 mins ago
$159 every 3 months
Get a Breo Box with up to $300 worth of tech-savvy products delivered every 3 months for $159. An annual plan (4 boxes) is also available for $579. Shop Now at Breo Box
Features
- Get 1 new box every 3 months, curated to fit each season, with 5-8 items that revolve around everyday essentials, fitness & health, and technology.
- Each box contains up to $300 worth of product.
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
La Crosse Technology Color Forecast Station
$36 $50
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart charges the same price; Home Depot also ties, but requires a spend of $45 or more for free shipping.
Features
- indoor/outdoor temperature (F/C) & humidity (%RH) with min/max records and customizable alerts
- dynamic color forecast display & forecast tendency indicator
- barometric pressure with historical graph
- Model: 308-1416-TBP
Amazon · 1 wk ago
La Crosse Atomic Digital Alarm Clock
$15
free shipping via Prime
That's about $6 less than most other sellers charge.
Update: The price has dropped a few cents to $15.32. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Atomic self setting time & date
- Auto daylight savings
- Crescendo alarm
- Blue LED backlight
- Model: 617-1280
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Smart Self-Balancing Hover Skates
$280 $400
free shipping
It's $190 less than you'd pay from Target. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- top speed of 12mph
- IP54 waterproof protection
- supports up to 220-lbs
- runs up to 45 minutes per charge
- Model: W1
