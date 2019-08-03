- Create an Account or Login
Today only, Meh offers the Braven Bridge Executive Bluetooth Conference Speaker in several colors (Black/Gray/Silver pictured) for $22 plus $5 for shipping. That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now
MorningSave offers the Monster SuperStar S200 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $61.
Update: Shipping is now $7.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Mifaso via Amazon offers the Bugani 40-watt Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker for $69.99. Coupon code "LA3I6LN9" drops that to $48.99. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it $2 less in June. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the brown-box Logitech Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $89.99. Coupon code "MBOOM" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention of a factory-sealed unit from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $13 less than the best deal for a new unit elsewhere.) Buy Now
