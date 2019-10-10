New
eBay · 28 mins ago
Braun Men's Series 3 Shave & Style 3-in-1 Shaver
$35
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen by $10, although most retailers charge at least $50. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by 21thcenturyliquidation via eBay.
Features
  • wet & dry shaver for use with water, foam, or gel
  • up to 45-minutes run time on full charge
  • Model: 3010BT
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shaving & Grooming eBay Braun
Men's Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register