Macy's offers the Brant 6-Piece Sectional Sofa with Three Power Recliners in Fudge (pictured) or Mocha for $2,199 plus $200 for white glove delivery. That's $1,285 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it was $430 less in January.)Update: The price has dropped to $1,999. Buy Now