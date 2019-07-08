Macy's · 25 mins ago
Brant 6-Piece Sectional Sofa w/ 3 Power Recliners
$1,999 $3,484
$200 shipping
Macy's offers the Brant 6-Piece Sectional Sofa with Three Power Recliners in Fudge (pictured) or Mocha for $2,199 plus $200 for white glove delivery. That's $1,285 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it was $430 less in January.)

Update: The price has dropped to $1,999. Buy Now
Tips
  • White glove delivery includes vacuuming where new merchandise is placed, cleaning the item after unboxing, and removing all packing materials upon departure, among other services
Features
  • 3 built-in power recliners with power headrests
  • straight console with cup holders, storage compartment, & USB charging ports
  • switches on either end with additional USB charging ports
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/8/2019
    Published 14 hr ago
    Verified 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Sofas & Couches Macy's Brant
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register