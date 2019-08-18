Macy's offers the Brant 5-Piece Sectional Sofa with 2 Power Recliners in Mocha or Fudge for $1,789 plus $200 for shipping. That's $1,226 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 330-lb. weight capacity for recliners
- power headrests
- 2 USB ports
Expires 8/18/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Amazon continues to offer the Safavieh Livingston Collection Soho Tufted Foldable Sofa Bed in Orange for $369 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $22, although most stores charge over $400. Buy Now
- Walmart matches this price
- folds into a futon-style bed
- made of metal and eucalyptus wood with polyester upholstery
Furniture Mania via Amazon offers the Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Microfiber and Bonded Leather Sectional Sofa in White/Grey or Black/Grey for $599.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $369. Buy Now
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the Stone & Beam Bradbury Chesterfield 92.9" Tufted Sofa Couch in Hemp for $556.79 with free delivery. That's $139 under our mention from last month, $542 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Apply coupon code "PB15" to drop the price further to $473.27.
Buy Now
- extra wide seating capacity
- constructed of solid and engineered hardwoods with polyester/nylon fabric
- Model: 2675-S-Hemp
Deconovo via Amazon offers its Deconovo Jacquard Loveseat Cover in Grey for $36.93. Clip the 25% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "Deconovo4" to cut the price to $16.62. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- slip resistant
- fits loveseats 57" to 70" wide
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
