Brandon Storage Queen Platform Bed for $899

Apply coupon code "HOME" to cut $350 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Inside home entrance drop-off delivery adds $39. (Room-of-choice and white glove delivery are also available for $64 and $110, respectively. Delivery fees may vary by ZIP code.)
- 4 drawers with full-extension ball bearing glides
- 6 open storage cubbies
- includes 12 slats
Thanks to coupon codes "BTCSAVE2021" and "SUMMERTIME10", that's $16 under our May mention, $136 off list, and a very good price in general for a wood-frame queen bed with a headboard. Even better, if you have more back-to-class shopping to do, you can drop the price further via the instructions in the tips below. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Alternatively, "BTCSAVE2021" takes an extra 20% off back-to-class orders of $300 or more. See the related offer linked below for more coupon-eligible items.
- Available at this price in Patina. The king version is also available in Patina for $180 after both coupons ($221 off list).
- shutter-back design headboard
- 7 legs total, including 3 middle support legs
- wood slats included
- Model: XMB2009
Thanks to coupon codes "BTCSAVE2021" and "SUMMERTIME10", it drops to $138 off list. Even better, if you pad your order over $300 (before coupon) with another back-to-class item, you can cut the price further to $193. (See the related offer linked below for more coupon-eligible items.) Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Charcoal.
- measures 61.2" x 83.5" x 43.3"
- channel-tufted upholstered headboard
- solid wood frame
- includes wood slats and floor protectants
- Model: XDL2010 - BED
Save on a range of men's apparel and shoes, including designer bands like Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, and Steve Madden. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Men's Liquid Cotton Greenwich Polo Shirt for $29.99 ($50 off).
Shop deep discounts on nearly 25,000 items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, bed and bath, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or oders over $25 ship free.
Shop a selection of over 2,000 items for the home including furniture, mattresses, rugs, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% when you apply code "HOME" at checkout. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping. Oversized items may incur shipping charges that start at $25 and varies by zip.
- Pictured is the Thaniel 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa w/ 2 Power Recliners & USB Console for $4,499.10 after coupon ($3,576 off).
- This sale preceeds Macy's Big Home Event on July 28.
It's $145 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- available in Heathered Port
Sign In or Register