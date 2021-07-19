Brandon Storage Queen Platform Bed for $899
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Brandon Storage Queen Platform Bed
$899 $999
$39 shipping

Apply coupon code "HOME" to cut $350 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Inside home entrance drop-off delivery adds $39. (Room-of-choice and white glove delivery are also available for $64 and $110, respectively. Delivery fees may vary by ZIP code.)
  • 4 drawers with full-extension ball bearing glides
  • 6 open storage cubbies
  • includes 12 slats
  • Code "HOME"
  • Expires 8/16/2021
All Deals Beds Macy's
