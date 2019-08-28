New
Dunhill Travel · 50 mins ago
Brand-New All-Inclusive Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Resort
Up to 50% off + $200 off 5th Nt. + $100 Spa Credit

Playa Hotels & Resorts via Dunhill Travel takes up to 50% off stays at the All-Inclusive Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Plus, select rooms are upgraded for free. Even better, take an extra $200 off your fifth night. Finally, you'll receive a $100 spa credit for in-spa purchases of $160 or more. (A 5-night minimum stay is required to receive the credit.) Book this travel deal by September 30 for stays from November 1, 2019, through December 20, 2020. Shop Now

  • Scroll down and click "Book Now" under "Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana SUNsational Savings" to get this deal.
  • This brand-new 4.5-star resort is set to open on November 1 and features 6 restaurants, 3 bars, a waterpark, outdoor theater, and more.
  • Blackout dates and some exclusions apply.
