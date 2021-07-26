Braided Lightning Cable 3-Pack for $10

New
SideDeal · 47 mins ago
$10 $25
free shipping
You'll get 3-foot, 6-foot, and 10-foot cables with free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS". Buy Now at SideDeal
- You must choose a color in cart before the coupon code will apply.
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Momax 4-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable
$6.17 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "T2V8WSYO" to save $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Momax via Amazon.
Features
- MFi certified
- syncs & charges iPhone w/ Mac or iPad Pro
SideDeal · 6 days ago
Nextex Men's French Terry Shorts w/ Zipper Pockets 3-Pack
$29 $90
free shipping
It's a savings of 68% off the list price. Additionally, apply code "dealnewsfs" to bag free shipping ($9.99 savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Must select a color and size in cart for the coupon to apply.
SideDeal · 2 wks ago
Incase Hardshell Case for 13" MacBook Air
$10 $50
free shipping for members
You'd pay at least $31 more at other retailers. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Available in Blue. (Select the color in cart.)
Features
- Rubberized feet
- Precision cutouts for full access to ports, lights and buttons
- Ventilation to avoid overheating
SideDeal · 4 days ago
Remarkable Goodz BBQ Grill Smoker Box
$19 $90
free shipping
That's a savings of $71 off the list price. Apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping (a $9 discount). Buy Now at SideDeal
Features
- measures 8.86" x 3.86" x 1.89"
- hinged lid
- 430-grade heavy duty stainless steel construction
SideDeal · 1 wk ago
Backyard Oasis Sale at SideDeal
up to 79% off
free shipping for members
Make the outdoors as hospitable as possible with this selection of fans, hammocks, BBQ accessories, greenhouses, outdoor lighting, garden tools, outdoor games, and more. Shop Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Pictured is the Remarkable Goodz Octopus Adjustable Arm Fan for $34 ($66 off).
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $8.99 flat shipping fee.
