Walmart offers the Brahma Women's Caraway 6" Steel Toe Work Boots in Wheat for $19.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a low price for a pair of steel-toe work books. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 6 to 11
Walmart offers the Brahma Men's Owden 6" Soft Toe Work Boots for $19.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $22. Buy Now
- sizes 6 to 13
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Questar Ride Shoes in Scarlet/Core Black for $34.99. In-cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $6 under our January mention and is the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13
Clarks takes an extra 40% off select men's, women's and kids' shoes for its Summer Clearance Sale via coupon code "FORTY". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That's the best extra discount we've seen from Clarks this year. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59. Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $6 under last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $53.) Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
