Bowflex · 49 mins ago
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
$179
free shipping

That's a fair price considering it's hard to find from a reputable seller. You'll pay at least $334 from third-party sellers. Buy Now at Bowflex

Features
  • adjusts from 8-lbs. to 40-lbs.
  • replaces 6 kettlebells
  • ergonomic handle
  • weight selection dial
