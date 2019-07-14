Walmart offers the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for $299. Order via in-store pickup to drop the price to $251.16. That's the lowest price we could find by $48, although it was $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
- Amazon offers it for the same via an on-page clippable coupon
- 15 settings on each dumbbell
- adjustable dial system for weights of 5 to 52.5 lbs
- Model: 552
Walmart offers the Bowflex SelectTech 3.1 Adjustable Bench for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
- Amazon matches this price
- adjust to four different positions
- removable leg hold-down brace
Factory Direct via eBay offers the BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station for $114.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Usuki via Amazon offers the YSJ Hand Grip Strength Trainer 5-Piece Set for $12.99. Coupon code "LA7H6J35" cuts the price to $6.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 2 adjustable hand grippers
- 3 finger stretchers
Walmart offers the Gold's Gym XR 10.9 Power Tower for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
- Home Depot charges about the same.
- vertical knee raise, push-up, multi-grip pull-up, and dip stations
- Model: GGBE0969
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Adjustable Flywheel Exercise Bike for $172.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $138.39. With free shipping, that's $2 under our April mention, $35 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- weighted flywheel
- adjustable saddle and bar handle
- LED display with scan time, speed, distance, odometer, and heart rate
- aluminum water bottle
- Model: SP35307
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
