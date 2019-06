That's $57 off list and the best deal we could find

Amazon offers the Peerless Sidekick Touch-Clean Shower Head with Hand Held Shower Wand in Chrome forwith. ( Home Depot currently offers the same deal, also with free shipping.) That's $3 under our mention from last month, $57 off list, and the lowest price we could find. The shower head features five spray settings and the shower wand features three spray settings.