New
Boutique Rugs · 55 mins ago
60% off
free shipping
Use code "VET60" to save on a plethora of styles, sizes, and colors. Shop Now at Boutique Rugs
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Overstock.com · 7 hrs ago
Safavieh Madison Snowflake 5x7.5-Foot Distressed Oriental Medallion Rug
$59 $304
free shipping
It's a buck under our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find today by $11.
Update: It's now $58.79. Buy Now at Overstock.com
Tips
- It's available at this price in Teal/Ivory.
- Click on "5'1" x 7'6"" under Size to see this price.
Overstock.com · 7 hrs ago
Safavieh 8x10-Foot Adirondack Vera Ombre Rug
$126 $640
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Overstock.com
Tips
- Available in
several colorsSlate/Cream at this price. (Slate/Cream pictured.)
Amazon · 4 days ago
nuLOOM 5x8-Foot Frances Moroccan Area Rug
$49 $58
free shipping
Most stores charge $58 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- available in Grey
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Rugs, Runners, and Pads at Amazon
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on a variety of sizes, colors, and styles. Shop Now at Amazon
Boutique Rugs · 2 wks ago
Boutique Rugs Halloween Sale
60% off
free shipping
Apply coupon code "HAL60" to save on a wide range of styles. Shop Now at Boutique Rugs
Sign In or Register