Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Bounty Select-a-Size Paper Towels Giant Roll 8-Pack for $11. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $9.35. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Deal ends July 31. Buy Now
Amazon offers 16 Bounty Quick Size Paper Towel Family Rolls for $38.84. Clip the $3 off on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $33.90. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $6 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers 12 Bounty Quick-Size Paper Towel Family Rolls for $30.44. Clip the $3 off on-page coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $25.92. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Scotch-Brite Handy Bathroom Scrubber for $2.82. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $2.68. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Mrs. Meyer's 33-oz. Clean Day Liquid Hand Soap Refill in Basil for $4.89. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $4.65. With free shipping for Prime members. that's a buck under last month's mention, and $2 less than what you'd pay at a local store. Buy Now
Amazon offers the O-Cedar MicroTwist Microfiber Twist Mop for $9.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $12. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers two FDW Zero Gravity Recliner Outdoor Patio Chairs in several colors (Black pictured) for $64.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $55.24. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw them for $7 less last month. Deal ends July 30. Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $69. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $58.65. With free shipping, that's $11 under our mention from five days ago (which included $10 in Rakuten credit) and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $16.) Buy Now
