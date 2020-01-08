Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 28 mins ago
Bounty Hunter Gold Digger Metal Detector
$53 $100
free shipping

That's a savings of $47 off list and the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon offers the same price.
Features
  • automatic tuning and ground balance
  • trash eliminator control
  • treasure meter
  • motion all-metal mode for detecting all types of metal
  • Model: GOLD
