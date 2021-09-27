New
bougerv.com · 1 hr ago
$520 $575
free shipping
Take $55 off with coupon code "PS55". Buy Now at bougerv.com
Features
- 4 AC outputs
- 2 USB-C outputs
- 2 USB-A outputs
- 12V DV cart port
- 2 DC outputs
- 15V wireless charging pad
- LED light with 3 modes
- recharge via AC or car adapter, or solar panel (adapters for all are included, solar panel sold separately)
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Seek Socket Universal Outlet Cover w/ 3-Foot 3-Outlet Power Strip
$24 $44
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Socket Solutions via Amazon.
Features
- use it for a more uncluttered, wireless look or to allow furniture to be pushed closer to walls
- thin outlet cover with attached power strip
- Model: 3-M-OVSZ-W
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Vastfafa Multi Outlet Wall Adapter
$13 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Take $9 off with coupon code "S572Q6HI". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by 258Technology via Amazon.
Features
- 6 AC outlets
- 4 USB ports
- 2,100 joules surge protection
- includes non-slip mat for holding phone
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Westinghouse iGen4500 Super Quiet Portable Inverter Generator
$900 $1,049
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3700 rated watts and 4500 peak watts
- 5–20R 120V duplex household outlet, a RV-Ready Tt-30R 30A outlet, and 2 USB outlets
- remote start key fob (works up to 260ft away)
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 140W Power Inverter w/ Dual USB Ports
$25 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
These start at $38 with third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 140 watts of continuous household power on
- 120V AC outlet and 3.1 Amp USB ports
- Model: DXAEPI140
bougerv.com · 1 mo ago
30A Generator Power Inlet Box
$45 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AFFPB25" to get this price and save $15 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
Features
- suitable for power backup during outage
- indicator green light on the flip lid
- weatherproofing foam
bougerv.com · 8 mos ago
BougeRV 20V 20W Solar Panel Battery Charger Kit
$47 $73
free shipping
Apply code "AFF20w" to save $26. Buy Now at bougerv.com
Features
- built-in MPPT control module
- monocrystalline silicon cell
- LED charge indicator
- includes mouting hardware
bougerv.com · 2 mos ago
BougeRV 47" Roof Rack Cross Bars
$124 $146
free shipping
Make a little more room inside for those long trips or that outdoors adventure to carry a kayak or other equipment. Apply code "AFFRK15' to save $22. Buy Now at bougerv.com
Features
- aluminum construction
- key lock anti-theft
- aerodynamic shape helps minimizes noise
- includes two spare rubber strips
exclusive
bougerv.com · 5 mos ago
BougeRV 30-Quart Car Refrigerator
$223 $270
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Get this price via coupon code "dealnews47"; it's a savings of $47 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
Features
- eco energy-saving mode
- shock-proof design
Sign In or Register