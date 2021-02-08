New
bougerv.com · 52 mins ago
$340 $400
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AFFfridge" to save $60. Buy Now at bougerv.com
Features
- temperature range of -4°F to 50°F
- built-in LED light
- 3 level car battery protection
- measures 22.7" x 13" x 20.9"
- powered by 12/24V DC or 110V-240V AC
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Camco AccuPark Vehicle Parking Aid
$6 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
These start at $9 on third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures 18.375" x 3.75" x 1.33”
- Model: 44442
Amazon · 4 wks ago
HitchSafe Key Vault
$49 $60
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- secure location on your vehicle to store spare keys and other personal items
- Model: HS7000T
Amazon · 3 days ago
Cooper Evolution Tires at Amazon
$70 off 4
free shipping
Add 4 tires to your cart to snag this deal. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured are the Cooper Evolution H/T All-Season 225/75R16 104T Tires for 4 for $399.36 (a low by $77).
Amazon · 3 wks ago
STKR Concepts Garage Parking Sensor
$25 $30
free shipping
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- ultrasonic range-finding technology
- adjustable between 6" and 6 feet
- Model: 00-246
bougerv.com · 1 mo ago
30A Generator Power Inlet Box
$46 $54
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AFFBJ15" to save $8 off list price. Buy Now at bougerv.com
Features
- Suitable for power backup during outage
- Indicator green light on the flip lid
- Anti-corrosive powder-coat paint
- Weatherproofing foam
bougerv.com · 1 wk ago
BougeRV 20V 20W Solar Panel Battery Charger Kit
$47 $73
free shipping
Apply code "AFF20w" to save $26. Buy Now at bougerv.com
Features
- built-in MPPT control module
- monocrystalline silicon cell
- LED charge indicator
- includes mouting hardware
bougerv.com · 1 mo ago
BougeRV 180W 12V Monocrystalline Solar Cell Charger
$143 $190
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AFFBJ-50" for a savings of $47. Buy Now at bougerv.com
Tips
- It's on backorder, and ships in February.
Features
- pre-installed diodes
- 2 attached 3-ft. cables
- IP65 waterproof rating
- 26.38" x 58.27" x 1.38"
bougerv.com · 1 wk ago
BougeRV 50A RV Power Outlet Box
$37 $49
free shipping
Coupon code "AFFBOX" saves you $12. Buy Now at bougerv.com
Features
- ETL listed
- 125V/250V
- weatherproof
- various mounting options
