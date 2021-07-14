BougeRV 47" Roof Rack Cross Bars for $124
BougeRV 47" Roof Rack Cross Bars
$124 $146
free shipping

Make a little more room inside for those long trips or that outdoors adventure to carry a kayak or other equipment. Apply code "AFFRK15' to save $22. Buy Now at bougerv.com

Features
  • aluminum construction
  • key lock anti-theft
  • aerodynamic shape helps minimizes noise
  • includes two spare rubber strips
  • Code "AFFRK15"
  • Expires 9/30/2021
