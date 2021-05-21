BougeRV 42-Quart Portable Car Cooler Freezer for $285
bougerv.com · 1 hr ago
BougeRV 42-Quart Portable Car Cooler Freezer
$285 $330
free shipping

Coupon code "AFFFRIDGE45" takes $45 off list price. Buy Now at bougerv.com

Features
  • works w/ 12V or 24V power
  • LED lighting
  • 3-level battery to prevent car battery draining
  • Code "AFFFRIDGE45"
  • Expires 6/30/2021
